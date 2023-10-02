Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Remi Carter PUNCH?
Airs Wednesday 11 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is totally down in the dumps while the future of Lyrik hangs in the balance on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After losing original band member and songwriter, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) to a solo career, Remi is not happy when it looks like frontman, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), is ready to jump ship too!
While out at Salt with girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), Remi spies Theo and band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), schmoozing with Kirby's new solo artist manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams).
Justin pitches for Forrest to consider signing-up Theo for a solo career too!
When Remi crosses paths with Theo the next day, he decides to let his bandmate know exactly how he feels by about Justin and Theo's SECRET meeting with Forrest...
Rem throws a PUNCH at Theo!
But will Remi's bad behaviour help Theo make-up his mind about his future with Lyrik?
Later, Forrest announces that he wants to help Theo launch a solo music career!
Will Theo not hesitate to sign on the dotted line?
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is distracted by her search for her birth dad.
She has uncovered information that can lead her to Samuel, the man she believes is her dad.
But Rose is still undecided whether she's ready to take that BIG step...
Rose's boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), can see that she is getting stressed-out over the situation.
He's ready to provide emotional support whatever she decides to do.
Unsure if she's ready to come face-to-face with Samuel, Rose decides to write him a letter...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.