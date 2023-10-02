Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Remi Carter PUNCH?

Remi Carter is on the warpath after discovering Theo could be planning to QUIT the band on Home and Away...

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is totally down in the dumps while the future of Lyrik hangs in the balance on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

After losing original band member and songwriter, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) to a solo career, Remi is not happy when it looks like frontman, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), is ready to jump ship too!



While out at Salt with girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), Remi spies Theo and band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), schmoozing with Kirby's new solo artist manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams).



Justin pitches for Forrest to consider signing-up Theo for a solo career too!



When Remi crosses paths with Theo the next day, he decides to let his bandmate know exactly how he feels by about Justin and Theo's SECRET meeting with Forrest...



Rem throws a PUNCH at Theo!



But will Remi's bad behaviour help Theo make-up his mind about his future with Lyrik?



Later, Forrest announces that he wants to help Theo launch a solo music career!



Will Theo not hesitate to sign on the dotted line?

Theo is offered the chance to launch a SOLO career on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is distracted by her search for her birth dad.



She has uncovered information that can lead her to Samuel, the man she believes is her dad.



But Rose is still undecided whether she's ready to take that BIG step...



Rose's boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), can see that she is getting stressed-out over the situation.



He's ready to provide emotional support whatever she decides to do.



Unsure if she's ready to come face-to-face with Samuel, Rose decides to write him a letter...

Rose writes a letter to her birth dad Samuel on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5