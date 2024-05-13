Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Remi jump into bed with?

Remi's got a new admirer... in the shape of Stevie on Home and Away!

It's not been long since Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) broke-up with his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, someone else has got their eyes on bedding the brawny biker!



Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies), who is staying over-the-road at the Parata house with her private bodyguard, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), likes what she sees when Remi arrives home on his motorbike.



After landing a self-tape audition for a rom-com, actress Stevie convinces neighbour Remi to step-in as her scene partner!



It's not long before they are running lines and rehearsing a kiss.



But it's clear that there's plenty of offscreen chemistry between Remi and Stevie too...



Throwing the script aside, Remi and Stevie make a move into his bedroom and fall into bed together!

Things HOT up between Remi and Stevie on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is on edge when Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) arrives at Salt with sister-in-law, Imogen (Georgia Blizzard).



Mackenzie is curious to get the lowdown on her romantic rival!



Imogen confides in Eden that she's certain that something has changed between her and doctor husband, Levi (Tristan Gorey), over the past couple of months.



But little does Imogen realise, that she is in the presence of Levi's SECRET lover, Mackenzie!



When Imogen hears from Eden that Mackenzie is a former patient of Levi, she invites Mackenzie to sit with them.



Awkward!



How will Levi react when he walks into the restaurant/bar and sees his wife, sister and mistress having coffee together!

Imogen is about to meet Levi's SECRET mistress Mackenzie on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

