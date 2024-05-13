Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Remi jump into bed with?
Airs Tuesday 21 May 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
It's not been long since Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) broke-up with his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, someone else has got their eyes on bedding the brawny biker!
Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies), who is staying over-the-road at the Parata house with her private bodyguard, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), likes what she sees when Remi arrives home on his motorbike.
After landing a self-tape audition for a rom-com, actress Stevie convinces neighbour Remi to step-in as her scene partner!
It's not long before they are running lines and rehearsing a kiss.
But it's clear that there's plenty of offscreen chemistry between Remi and Stevie too...
Throwing the script aside, Remi and Stevie make a move into his bedroom and fall into bed together!
Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is on edge when Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) arrives at Salt with sister-in-law, Imogen (Georgia Blizzard).
Mackenzie is curious to get the lowdown on her romantic rival!
Imogen confides in Eden that she's certain that something has changed between her and doctor husband, Levi (Tristan Gorey), over the past couple of months.
But little does Imogen realise, that she is in the presence of Levi's SECRET lover, Mackenzie!
When Imogen hears from Eden that Mackenzie is a former patient of Levi, she invites Mackenzie to sit with them.
Awkward!
How will Levi react when he walks into the restaurant/bar and sees his wife, sister and mistress having coffee together!
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.