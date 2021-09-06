'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO does Tane Parata make a move on?

It looks like Tane Parata already has his sights set on someone else on Home and Away!

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is single and ready to mingle again on Home and Away !



It looks like it's all over between Tane and Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), after she lied to him about her true feelings for ex-boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor).



Tane wasted no time and has now packed his bags and moved back into the Parata house.



Tane confides in Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) about what went wrong between him and Ziggy.



But you know what they say, the easiest way to get over somebody...



Later that night, Tane knocks on the door of Mackenzie's apartment armed with a 6-pack of beer, looking for some company.



Remember how these two danced around their attraction to each other when Tane first arrived in the Bay and Mackenzie was dating his older brother, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams)?



From the hungry look in Tane's eyes, it seems he's ready to make up for lost time with Mackenzie...



Are these two gonna HOOK-UP??

Dean's car crash has reawakened Ziggy's feelings for her ex-boyfriend on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is upset when he discovers the Board shop will be shut for business while boss Dean recovers in hospital.



Ryder tries to stop Surf Club boss John Palmer (Shane Withington) from closing the surf board business, arguing that Dean needs their support while he's on the road to recovery.



Ryder is determined to round-up some of the locals to help run the Board shop in Dean's absence.



The trouble is, everybody has their own jobs to worry about and can't spare the time.



But Ryder is not giving up so easily!

Ryder tries to rally support when he discovers Dean's surf board business is temporarily closed on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

It's time to say farewell to Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald).



Kieran's mum Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) has suggested he move into her home in Merimbula and help out with the renovations.



The plan will definitely ease the tension at Summer Bay House.



But not everybody's on board with the plan.



Roo reckons Martha is almost abandoning Kieran in order to keep the peace with her husband Alf (Ray Meagher).



As Kieran packs his bags and prepares to depart Summer Bay, can Alf bring himself to finally swallow his pride and put his grudge against Kieran aside?

Will Alf finally call a truce with Kieran on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is finally getting back on track after the painkiller addiction that almost cost him everything.



But he's dealt a new blow when he gets a notice that the landlord is selling Summer Bay Auto.



Garage manager Justin fears he will soon be out of a job.



Justin's girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) tries to boost his spirits.



Maybe the new tenants will want to keep him on.



But Justin is already doom-and-gloom about the situation.



And Leah starts to fear it's only a matter of time before Justin's recovery is derailed...

Justin fears the worst after he gets bad news about his job on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

