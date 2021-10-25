'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO does Theo Poulos fancy?

Theo Poulos goes out of his way to impress WHICH Summer Bay lady on today's episode of Home and Away?

It looks like Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) will be sticking around in Summer Bay... even though the lad is clearly a whole lot of TROUBLE on Home and Away! (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Theo appears to have taken a fancy to Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett), despite the fact Chloe has a boyfriend, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich).



Theo is only too happy to hang out at the Diner while employee Chloe works.



Theo tries to charm Chloe but so far she's having none of it!



However, Theo's aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) only encourages Theo's mischief when she asks Chloe to give Theo a tour of Summer Bay.



Despite Chloe mentioning boyfriend Ryder, it doesn't look like Theo is going to get the message anytime soon!



Meanwhile, Leah's fella Justin Morgan (James Stewart) remains suspicious of Theo's claim that he was the victim of an attempted carjacking.



When Justin pushes him to report his assault to the police, Theo is suddenly caught in a lie!



So WHAT did really happen?

Alf has some advice for his gandson Ryder on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ryder is in the bad books with girlfriend Chloe.



He's supposed to be helping her out with their new catering business.



So Chloe is not impressed when she finds Ryder asleep during his shift at the Board Shop.



Kind-hearted Ryder is trying to help out Board Shop boss Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) while he recovers from a car crash.



But now it looks like Ryder has taken on a bit too much.



Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) knows Ryder finds it hard to say no to helping others.



But when Alf tries to give Ryder some advice on the matter, it doesn't go down well!

John needs to find some friends... and FAST on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) is still stressed-out about booking an entire table for Martha Stewart's (Belinda Giblin) charity fundraiser at Salt.



John has no idea WHO is gonna fill the other seats at the table.



But the Surf Club boss is put on the spot when Martha requests all the names of the people on his table, for personalised place cards.



Awkward!



How is John going to get himself out of this predicament?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR