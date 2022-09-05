Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Theo Poulos KISS?
Airs Wednesday 14 September 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is on a high when he returns to Summer Bay after playing an out-of-town gig with Lyrik on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Living the life of a wannabe rock 'n roller is just what Theo needs after being dumped by his girlfriend, Chloe Anderson, who unexpectedly fled the Bay to reunite with her mum, Mia, in New Zealand.
Bandmate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), invites Theo over to the band's house for dinner and to debrief on the gig.
But there's no sign of their other bandmates, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) or Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).
So Theo and Kirby once again find themselves alone together.
Theo and Kirby get lost in music as they settle in for a night of songwriting
By morning, they've written their first song together.
They celebrate with a hug... which unexpectedly turns into a STEAMY KISS!!
Could this be the beginning of a new band romance?
At Northern District Hospital, Cash Newman's (Nicholas Cartwright) friends and family are desperate for an update about the copper.
But it's not good news...
Cash is rushed back into surgery when Dr Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) determines that he must still be bleeding internally from the gunshot wound.
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) urges Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), to hurry back to the hospital.
Could time be running out for Cash?
When Felicity arrives, she wastes no time in taking her anger and frustration out on Cash's police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).
Rose reels from Felicity's angry outburst.
But then again, she knew Cash was in a bad headspace after being dumped by his girlfriend, Jasmine.
And she should have double-checked he was wearing a bulletproof vest before they raided the biker gang's headquarters.
Rose is driven to tears over her fears that Cash could DIE...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
