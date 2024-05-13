Home and Away spoilers: WHO gets drunk and KISSES Xander?

How will Xander react when good friend Bree makes a move on him on Home and Away?

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) has been a great support to friend Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) since her break-up from boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But are the boundaries about to get a bit blurred between the friends?



Bree continues to vent to Xander after seeing the social media photo of Remi in bed with actress Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies).



Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) joins the pity party and helps Bree drown her sorrows at Salt.



But when barman Xander helps a drunk Bree leave the premises later that night, she surprises him with a KISS!



Unfortunately, Dana, who has her own crush on Xander, is devastated by what she sees.



And it's not long before Dana's jealous side comes out...

Will Bree regret drunk kissing friend Xander on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As the countdown to their BIG day continues, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) teases fiancee Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) for being a control freak about their wedding.



Justin is clearly plotting something SECRET and it is driving Leah to distraction not knowing all the details.



Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) steps in to offer Leah a tarot card reading, which could offer the bride-to-be a glimpse into her future...



But Leah is left intrigued and worried when Marilyn's reading reveals that SOMEONE is deceiving Leah!

WHO?

WHAT will Marilyn's tarot card reading reveal on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) continues to deceive his nearest and dearest.



However, Theo's ex-girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), is suspicious when she discovers Theo has asked to be paid for playing a gig at Leah and Justin's wedding.



Kirby thought they had agreed to play the wedding for FREE.



Kirby is disgusted when she finds out Theo has spent the money on more party pills for him and girlfriend, Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke)!



Alarmed that Theo has deceived his own family and also compromised their band, will Kirby tell Justin WHAT has been going on with Theo...

Will Kirby tell Justin about Theo and Valerie's pill popping on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5