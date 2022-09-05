Home and Away spoilers: WHO gets shot?

A police stakeout takes a terrible turn on Home and Away... leaving SOMEONE bleeding on the ground from a gunshout wound!

The danger begins as Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) confronts the biker gang, who are trying to use gym boss Tane's business to launder money.



But gang leader, Marty (Ben Wood), and associate, Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan), are both unaware that Tane is secretly working with the police to bring down the bikers!



Outside the biker headquarters, Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and his police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), are monitoring the situation from inside an undercover police van.



Tane is secretly wearing a wire so that Cash and Rose can listen-in on his conversation with Marty and Tex!



However, just as it sounds like Marty and Tex are about to incriminate themselves by admitting to their crimes, Tane's nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), unexpectedly arrives on the scene...

Tane confronts the biker gang at their headquarters on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Nikau walks into DANGER when he goes in search of his missing uncle Tane on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Neither Nikau or Tane's girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), realise he's gone off to confront the biker gang.



So when Nikau innocently uses a phone tracking app to find his uncle, he walks straight into BIG TROUBLE!



As a tense stand-off between the Paratas and the bikies begins, Rose is desperate to charge in and bust the bikies.



Especially as the policewoman started dating Tex, before she knew he was such a dodgy dude!



After Cash gives the word, the task force storm in to raid the property...



But during all the drama, Cash forgets to put on his bulletproof vest...



As the biker headquarters is raided, Marty makes a run for it, with Cash in hot pursuit.



Rose is in the middle of confronting Tex, when gun shots are heard in the distance!



Rose races off and makes a SHOCK discovery.



WHO has been left lying on the ground, bleeding from a gunshot wound?

Rose fears the worst after gun shots are heard on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5