Home and Away spoilers: WHO gives Mali an ULTIMATUM?

Mali continues to clash with Mackenzie over her affair with Levi on Home and Away...

Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) does not approve of Mackenzie Booth's (Emily Weir) SECRET affair with married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away.



Mali hoped housemate Mackenzie had finally seen sense when she recently decided she was no longer prepared to be "the other woman" in Levi's life.



However, about five minutes later, the affair between doctor Levi and his former patient Mackenzie was back ON!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mali and housemate, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), find themselves temporarily booted out of the farmhouse so that Mackenzie and Levi can have some SEXY time together.

The fellas are not impressed.



But both Mali and Tane also have the added pressure of trying to keep Mackenzie and Levi's affair a SECRET.



Which starts to prove tricky when Mali's policewoman girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) has questions...



When Mali later confronts Mackenzie and Levi back at the farmhouse over their affair, he's left reeling when Mackenzie sides with her lover and gives the surfer dude an ultimatum:

If Mali doesn't like the way Mackenzie is living her life, then maybe it's time for him to find somewhere else to live!

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is all mixed-up over her unexpected crush on Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).



Without revealing the identity of her crush, Dana confides in friend and landlady, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), about being unlucky in love.



Dana is not sure she is ready to date again after what she went through with her dodgy ex-boyfriend, who tried to frame her for drugs possession and landed her in terrible DANGER!



But Dana is secretly thrilled when she later receives a text message from Xander.



How long will Dana's crush stay under wraps?

Can Dana keep her SECRET crush on Xander under wraps on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

