Home and Away spoilers: WHO gives Mali an ULTIMATUM?
Airs Wednesday 10 April 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) does not approve of Mackenzie Booth's (Emily Weir) SECRET affair with married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Mali hoped housemate Mackenzie had finally seen sense when she recently decided she was no longer prepared to be "the other woman" in Levi's life.
However, about five minutes later, the affair between doctor Levi and his former patient Mackenzie was back ON!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mali and housemate, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), find themselves temporarily booted out of the farmhouse so that Mackenzie and Levi can have some SEXY time together.
The fellas are not impressed.
But both Mali and Tane also have the added pressure of trying to keep Mackenzie and Levi's affair a SECRET.
Which starts to prove tricky when Mali's policewoman girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) has questions...
When Mali later confronts Mackenzie and Levi back at the farmhouse over their affair, he's left reeling when Mackenzie sides with her lover and gives the surfer dude an ultimatum:
If Mali doesn't like the way Mackenzie is living her life, then maybe it's time for him to find somewhere else to live!
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is all mixed-up over her unexpected crush on Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).
Without revealing the identity of her crush, Dana confides in friend and landlady, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), about being unlucky in love.
Dana is not sure she is ready to date again after what she went through with her dodgy ex-boyfriend, who tried to frame her for drugs possession and landed her in terrible DANGER!
But Dana is secretly thrilled when she later receives a text message from Xander.
How long will Dana's crush stay under wraps?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.