Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Alf suspicious about?

Alf starts to become suspicious about Justin's shifty behaviour on Home and Away...

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is still sneaking around with garage customer, Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Justin doesn't want his wife Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) to know about his arrangement as Claudia's designated driver.



Guilty garage boss Justin has sworn Leah's nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), to secrecy after he spied Justin and Claudia together.

But is Justin about to be found out by SOMEONE else?

Justin is stopped in his tracks when Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) says she's "onto him"...

Luckily for Justin, it turns out that Marilyn just thinks he's secretly planning something to celebrate the one-year anniversary of him and Leah getting engaged!



But as Justin breaths a sigh of relief, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) notices his shifty behaviour...



Will Alf be the one to rumble Justin and Claudia's secret arrangement?



Justin wants his arrangement with Claudia to remain a SECRET on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is reeling from the discovery that her ex-fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), has made contact with his late sister Felicity's donor recipient.



But she's furious that Cash doesn't think it's a good idea for her to meet Michelle Bowden (Mercy Cornwall).

Which hardly seems fair since Felicity was also Eden's best friend.

Luckily, Michelle has the final say and asks to meet Eden.

Cash tries to make things right and apologises for trying to keep Eden and Michelle apart.



When Eden and Michelle finally come face-to-face, will grieving Eden start to get some closure after Felicity's death?

After some words of advice from Michelle, will both Cash and Eden find a way to put all their recent drama and heartbreak behind them, and start looking to the future?

It's an emotional moment when Eden gets to meet Michelle on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5