'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO is back in Summer Bay?

Roo Stewart is in for a SURPRISE when she finds out WHO has returned to Summer Bay on Home and Away!

Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) unexpectedly arrives back in Summer Bay on today's episode of Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Alf has been away to the town of Merimbula where his wife Martha (Belinda Giblin) still has a home.



Alf's daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) is in for a surprise when she comes face-to-face with her dad outside the Bait Shop.



After all, the pair are not on the best of terms since Alf discovered Roo has reconnected with her troubled half-brother Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald).



But Roo is in for a DOUBLE surprise when she discovers Alf has returned to the Bay with another familiar face!



WHO?

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) has a whole LOT of time on her hands at the moment.



She is out of work since her and boyfriend Ryder Jackson's (Lukas Radovich) food truck business was destroyed in an explosion.



So her number one mission at the moment seems to be making life a misery for Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).



Chloe is still furious over the way Bella is treating her now ex-boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



Bella dumped Nikau after she discovered he cheated on her with scheming model agency boss Sienna Blake.



After yet another clash between Bella and Chloe, a weary Ryder suggests Chloe carry on with her job hunting and apply for a job at... the Diner!



Will Chloe go for Ryder's idea?

Just as Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne) are reconnecting, he has some BIG news for her.



The photographer reveals he has been offered an exciting job opportunity in New York and will be leaving soon after his and Bella's photo exhibition in the city.



Mackenzie is both excited/disappointed that Emmett will be departing.



But she's also worried about how Bella will take the news, since she's formed such a close bond with Emmett over the past few months.



Can Emmett find the right time to tell Bella his news?

