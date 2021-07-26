Home and Away spoilers: Will Chloe Anderson survive?

Chloe Anderson is rushed to hospital after the food truck explosion on Home and Away...

There's no sign of Chloe Anderson (played by Sam Barrett) after the food truck explosion on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Chloe's boyfriend Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is frantic as he searches through the wreckage after the mysterious blast.



But Ryder fears the worst, since Chloe was last seen going back into the food truck just before it blew-up!



Meanwhile, it's not looking good for photographer Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne) who was caught in the explosion with Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).



Hospital nurse Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is on the scene and jumps into emergency mode to help Emmett, whose eyes have been injured in the blast...

Dean and Jasmine rush to assist the injured after the food truck explosion on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Everyone fears for Emmett who appears to have been blinded in the explosion on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is shocked when he arrives back in the Bay in the aftermath of the explosion.



He is relieved when he finds his girlfriend Bella uninjured at the Surf Club.



But Bella is full of questions when she wonders why Nikau missed her big photo exhibition at Salt.



Nikau feels super-guilty knowing that he was in bed with model agency boss Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) at the time.



Will Bella sense Nikau is keeping a shady secret from her?

A guilty Nikau tries to comfort Bella after the explosion on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

It's not a good day for Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



First she accidentally overhears the news that her ex-boyfriend Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) is expecting a baby with Mia Anderson (Anna Samson).



Then Mac finds herself in the firing line when Ryder accuses her of sabotaging his and Chloe's food truck business and causing the explosion!



Say what?!



Would restaurant boss Mac really take such desperate measures to get rid of Ryder and Chloe's rival business?

Mackenzie is shocked when she is accused of SABOTAGE on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

