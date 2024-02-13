Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Cash annoyed with?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) likes to try and do the right thing on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cash's well-meaning life advice lands him in BIG trouble with both his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), and his girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo)!



Eden has had a falling-out with bandmate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), who has tried to help smooth things over between Eden and her estranged brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey).



However, when Cash defends Remi by telling Eden that the people in her life only want what's best for her, she SNAPS BACK!



Meanwhile, Cash also finds himself at odds with Felicity after he demands that she apologise to Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne).



Felicity had an angry outburst when she jumped to the conclusion that something romantic is brewing between Harper and Felicity's now estranged husband, Tane.



But Felicity is not the kind of lady who likes to be told what to do.



And apologising to Harper is very low down on her list of priorities!

At Northern District Hospital, Levi is alarmed that patient Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is determined to discharge herself and return home.



It's not been long since Mackenzie clutched her chest and collapsed at Salt.



If Mackenzie leaves the hospital before she is fully recovered, she could be putting her life on the line!



Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) feels caught-in-the-middle of the disagreement between doctor and patient.



Unfortunately it was the well-meaning advice of former paramedic Xander that first convinced Mackenzie that she is well enough to go home!



Can Levi convince Mackenzie to change her mind?

Xander was at the scene when Mackenzie had her heart attack scare on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

