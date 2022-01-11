'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO is framing Felicity Newman?

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) still swears she had nothing to do with stalking Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) or the chemical attack which almost killed him on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But still, the evidence keeps stacking up against her, much to the worry of Felicity's policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).



After Detective Darren Nasser (Julian Maroun) discovers an incriminating bottle of pills in Felicity's caravan, the same kind used to spike Tane's drink at the gym, she is taking away for further questioning...



Felicity is convinced that someone is framing her for the crimes.



But WHO has an axe to grind against Felicity?



And will Detective Nasser be convinced by her theory?

Felicity tries to convince Detective Nasser that she is being framed on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Cash is feeling helpless to support his sister as the drama continues to unfold.



Cash's girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) does her best to support Cash.



But is Jasmine still 100% convinced that Felicity is innocent?



Cash confronts Detective Nasser and demands to know if any other suspects are being investigated, other than Felicity.



But Cash is warned not to overstep his mark while the Federal Police are investigating.



Felicity is feeling abandoned by just about everybody apart from her friend, Anne Sherman (Megan Smart).



Even though Anne didn't go through with the fake alibi to help Felicity, she's still got her best interests at heart.



Or has she?

Leah and Justin are unaware that Theo is up to more mischief on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Elsewhere, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) are both hoping that her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has put an end to his troublesome ways.



But little do Leah and Justin know, but Theo is getting into more mischief with some money-making online stunts.



After the success of their first online stunt, Theo sees an opportunity for him, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) to make a ton of money.



But the question is, what should their next prank be?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR