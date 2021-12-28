Home and Away spoilers: WHO gives Felicity Newman a FAKE alibi?

Felicity Newman is determined to clear her name... even if it means lying on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is terrified she's going to get the blame for the toxic chemical attack on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Felicity's short-lived ex-lover, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) was the initial target of the attack at the gym by his mystery stalker.



But after the stalker left Tane for DEAD, the toxic chemicals seeped through the air vents into upstairs restaurant, Salt.



Felicity insists to her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) that she is not the one who has been stalking Tane for the past few weeks.



The trouble is, Felicity can't really account for her whereabouts on the night of the chemical attack.



She's desperate for help when Anne Sherman (Megan Smart), her nightclub co-worker unexpectedly turns-up at the Caravan Park.

Felicity with her nightclub co-worker, Anne on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Felicity explains to Anne that she was alone on the night of the chemical attack.



But the two ladies conspire together, with Anne to provide a fake alibi that will help clear Felicity's name!



However, just as Felicity thinks she has taken the necessary steps to get herself out of trouble, someone angrily storms into Salt to make some SHOCK accusations against her!



But WHO?

Chloe breaks up with Ryder on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and his girlfriend, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) are still in a bad place after their bust-up at Ryder's birthday.



Ryder accused Chloe of cheating on him with new-boy-in-town, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), which Chloe strongly denies.



However, the drama of family relatives, Tane Parata and Martha Stewart both being in ICU after the chemical attack has temporarily reunited the couple.



Unfortunately, when Ryder attempts to permanently patch-up their fragile relationship, Chloe decides there is NO going back and breaks-up with him...

Is this officially the end for Ryder and Chloe on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Elsewhere, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) are still at odds over what to do about Leah's troublesome nephew, Theo.



Leah wants Theo to move into the Morgan house with them.



But Justin would much rather send the lad packing and is getting frustrated by the way Leah keeps trying to defend Theo's bad behaviour.



Just when it looks like Theo might be about to turn over a new leaf, he drops the SHOCK bombshell that something happened between him and Chloe on the beach on the night of Ryder's birthday party...

Leah and Justin can't agree on what to do about Theo on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR