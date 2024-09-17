Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Levi's SURPRISE visitor?
Airs Friday 27 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
There's a SURPRISE family reunion for Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) when his younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto), arrives in Summer Bay on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Abigail has heard about their sister Eden's (Stephanie Panozzo) engagement to local copper, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
And she is ready to join the celebrations!
However, Levi is well aware that he is NOT welcome anywhere near Eden.
She has previously made that very clear.
Plus, Levi was clearly the LAST person to find out about Eden's engagement for a reason!
But feisty Abigail warns Levi that she will hitch a ride to Eden and Cash's SURPRISE engagement party.
So he is left with no choice but to drive his sister there.
Will Levi be sent packing once Eden realises he has arrived uninvited?
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) has pulled out all the stops to throw her brother Cash and new fiancee, Eden, a SURPRISE engagement celebration.
But it's Felicity who finds herself in the spotlight when the party guests spot her dancing with her ex-husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne)!
Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is certain there's still a romantic spark between Felicity and Tane.
She wonders if the ex-couple will ever get back together.
Which could be a problem since Dana's sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) is secretly pregnant with Tane's baby!
But just after Felicity and Tane have shared a moment, something TERRIBLE happens and Felicity collapses...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
