Home and Away spoilers: Who punches Tim?

Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) strongly disapproves of his sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) hooking-up with Tim Russell (George Pullar) on Home and Away



Therapist Tim is currently helping Levi and Eden's younger sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) deal with demons from her past.



So if Abigail finds out that Eden has crossed a line by getting together with Tim, it could lead to another BIG Fowler family fallout!



When Tim arrives at the farmhouse to discuss Abigail's therapy, Levi loses his cool and knocks Tim to the ground!



Levi accuses Tim of being unethical and crossing a line with BOTH of his sisters!



Unfortunately, Levi's angry outburst has the opposite effect on both Eden and Tim...

Rather than doing the right thing and cooling things off with Eden, Tim tells a blindsided Abigail that he can no longer be her therapist!



Abigail is left reeling from the rejection.



Tim has clearly "broken-up" with the WRONG Fowler sister and sooner or later he'll pay the price for his unprofessional behaviour...

Kaia Hayes (Akina Edmonds) is broken-hearted after being cruelly rejected by her teenage son, Perri (Cantona Stewart).



Perri cannot get over the fact that his mum abandoned him as a child and then pretended to be DEAD!



Even though Kaia has now fully explained her reason for leaving, in order to keep Perri safe, he can't bring himself to forgive her.



Now he just wants his mum to disappear back to New Zealand...



Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), who has a very troubled relationship with his own dad, warns Perri not to be too hasty in completely cutting his mum out of his life.



But will Perri take Theo's advice on board and reach out to Kaia before she packs her bags and leaves his life... again?

