Home and Away spoilers: WHO should Eden believe - Cash or Tim?

Should Eden be worried about Cash's latest accusations against Tim on Home and Away?

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is all mixed-up on Home and Away.



Her ex-fiance, copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), has developed a grudge against Eden's new man, Tim Russell (George Pullar).



At Yabbie Creek Police Station, Tim is ready to make an official complaint against Constable Newman.



Cash has been using Police resources to investigate Tim's past.



He secretly believes he has found someone who can prove that therapist Tim is not to be trusted...

Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall) is one of Tim's former patients and claims she had a relationship with him...



Eden is in a spin and not sure WHO to believe, despite Tim claiming he is innocent.

Meanwhile, Cash tries to get Eden's younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto), on side.



Abigail has her own grudge against Eden and Tim after finding out they started hooking-up while she was still his therapy patient.



However, Abigail is suspicious of Cash's motives.



Will he manage to convince Abigail to come along to meet Nerida and hear her accusations against Tim?

At the board shop, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is excited when the printed posters from the Manta Ray Boards surf photoshoot arrive.



Kirby and surf shop boss Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) see them together for the first time.



However, Kirby is quickly thrown into a spin when she notices her image has been drastically altered.



Kirby has been digitally edited to make her look thinner with lighter skin.



Needless to say, Kirby is NOT happy...

Kirby discovers she's a victim of negative photo airbrushing on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

