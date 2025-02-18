Home and Away spoilers: WHO should Eden believe - Cash or Tim?
Airs Monday 24 February 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is all mixed-up on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Her ex-fiance, copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), has developed a grudge against Eden's new man, Tim Russell (George Pullar).
At Yabbie Creek Police Station, Tim is ready to make an official complaint against Constable Newman.
Cash has been using Police resources to investigate Tim's past.
He secretly believes he has found someone who can prove that therapist Tim is not to be trusted...
Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall) is one of Tim's former patients and claims she had a relationship with him...
Eden is in a spin and not sure WHO to believe, despite Tim claiming he is innocent.
Meanwhile, Cash tries to get Eden's younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto), on side.
Abigail has her own grudge against Eden and Tim after finding out they started hooking-up while she was still his therapy patient.
However, Abigail is suspicious of Cash's motives.
Will he manage to convince Abigail to come along to meet Nerida and hear her accusations against Tim?
At the board shop, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is excited when the printed posters from the Manta Ray Boards surf photoshoot arrive.
Kirby and surf shop boss Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) see them together for the first time.
However, Kirby is quickly thrown into a spin when she notices her image has been drastically altered.
Kirby has been digitally edited to make her look thinner with lighter skin.
Needless to say, Kirby is NOT happy...
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
