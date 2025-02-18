Home and Away spoilers: WHO shuts down the Lyrik reunion?

Will the band reunion be short-lived when Lyrik run into trouble with the Police on Home and Away!

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) has managed to get the band back together again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Singer and guitarist Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has agreed to give Lyrik another shot in between his mechanic duties at Summer Bay Auto.



Remi then reminds Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) how much they used to enjoy playing with the band.



So it's not long before the band are back rehearsing in the backyard at their share house.



Unfortunately, not everybody in the neighbourhood is a fan of Lyrik...



As Lyrik continue to rock out into the night, they get a visit from Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) who has come to investigate a noise complaint!

The band agree to move the music inside the house.



However, when Rose returns for a second time that night, will the Lyrik reunion be shutdown before they've even had the chance to fully rock out?

Word is getting around that Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has closed the Bait Shop until further notice.



The landlord is clearly trying to force Alf to vacate his business premises at the Pier by increasing the rent.



But while doing a walkabout the Caravan Park, Alf has an idea:

He could relocate his business and set-up shop at the Caravan Park!



Alf's daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) gets on board with some ideas of her own.



However, when it looks like there's going to be a hold-up because of council approval, Alf starts to lose patience.



Will he admit defeat and prepare to officially parts ways with his beloved Bait Shop?

Roo, Marilyn and Alf brain storm ways to save the Bait Shop on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Is Alf about to give-up the fight to save the Bait Shop on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

