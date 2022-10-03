Home and Away spoilers: WHO wants to KILL Cash Newman?
Airs Friday 14 October 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) may have survived being SHOT, but his life is still in DANGER on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) taps into the police task force files and is shocked to discover a REVENGE hit on copper Cash's life has been ordered!
The biker gang want payback after Cash shot DEAD their leader, Marty.
After some persuasion from her brother Xander (Luke Van Os), Rose realises she's going to have to break the news to Cash.
But when Rose tells Cash about the threat to his life, the Senior Constable seems strangely untroubled...
WHAT is going on?
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is trying to keep up appearances after her confrontation with Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan) at the Caravan Park.
But Marilyn remains convinced that Heather is up to no good... and is determined to EXPOSE her plans.
Under the guise of a peace offering, Marilyn tries to clear the air with Heather's lifeguard lover, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).
In exchange for a basketful of freshly baked muffins, Marilyn wants some dirt on Heather!
Unfortunately for Marilyn, Heather hasn't really shared any details about her past with Nikau.
The pair have been far too busy doing other stuff!
A frustrated Marilyn SNAPS that Nikau shouldn't be sleeping with women he barely knows.
Especially so soon after his break-up with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Nixon!
Shocked by Marilyn's outburst and unexplained crusade against Heather, her friends decide to stage an intervention...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.