Home and Away spoilers: WHO wants to KILL Cash Newman?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) may have survived being SHOT, but his life is still in DANGER on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) taps into the police task force files and is shocked to discover a REVENGE hit on copper Cash's life has been ordered!



The biker gang want payback after Cash shot DEAD their leader, Marty.



After some persuasion from her brother Xander (Luke Van Os), Rose realises she's going to have to break the news to Cash.



But when Rose tells Cash about the threat to his life, the Senior Constable seems strangely untroubled...



WHAT is going on?

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is trying to keep up appearances after her confrontation with Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan) at the Caravan Park.



But Marilyn remains convinced that Heather is up to no good... and is determined to EXPOSE her plans.



Under the guise of a peace offering, Marilyn tries to clear the air with Heather's lifeguard lover, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



In exchange for a basketful of freshly baked muffins, Marilyn wants some dirt on Heather!



Unfortunately for Marilyn, Heather hasn't really shared any details about her past with Nikau.



The pair have been far too busy doing other stuff!



A frustrated Marilyn SNAPS that Nikau shouldn't be sleeping with women he barely knows.



Especially so soon after his break-up with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Nixon!



Shocked by Marilyn's outburst and unexplained crusade against Heather, her friends decide to stage an intervention...

