Home and Away spoilers: WHO will Mackenzie Booth fire from Salt?

Mackenzie Booth desperately needs to make some budget cuts at Salt... could Ryder be in the firing line on Home and Away?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is having a whole lot of money trouble on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The restaurant boss is struggling under the burden of debt.



To make matters worse, Mackenzie's well-meaning brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) has reached out to their hated dad, Rick Booth, for help.



But businessman Rick has just laughed at Mackenzie's misfortune, leaving Dean to realise he has just made the situation worse.



Mackenzie's stress levels are high and her patience is wearing thin.



A booking cancellation threatens to push her over the edge.



And when she discovers that Dean and barman, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) have secretly been investigating her money troubles, she feels BETRAYED.



Backed into a corner, Mackenzie starts to consider selling the restaurant to her dad.



But not before she SACKS one of her current employees!



Is Ryder about to pay the price for snooping into Mackenzie's financial affairs?

Mackenzie feels betrayed by her brother Dean on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is wearing out her welcome with Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).



Chloe has been trying to avoid life at the Parata house, since the death of her stepdad, Ari.



So she's been clinging to friend, Bella, for emotional support.



But now, Bella can't seem to get a moment to herself with Chloe always hanging about!



Bella finally decides enough is enough, and tells Chloe to return home and face her family.



But will Chloe listen?

Jasmine attempts to come to terms with the news of her estranged dad's death on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is putting on a brave face after discovering the news that her estranged dad has died.



Jasmine doesn't seem bothered at all.



Jasmine's boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and her landlady, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) are both bothered about her no-nonsense attitude, as she continues to go about business as usual.



But when Jasmine has a heart-to-heart with Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), about how she dealt with her dad's death, will Jasmine start to realise she hasn't fully dealt with her feelings towards the man who abandoned her when she was a child?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR