Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Eden call Levi's wife?

A desperate Eden is left with no choice but to call her brother Levi's wife on Home and Away...

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is starting to feel like a single lady again now that her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), is busy with his celebrity client, Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But there's plenty of drama on the homefront to keep her occupied.



Namely the recent BREAK-UP between Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Eden questions whether Remi would consider meeting with Bree?



But he brushes her off.



Bree has made her decision and it seems that is that!



In the meantime, recovering Remi decides to throw himself into his latest physiotherapy session.



Remi is impatient to fully recover and get back on his bike again after the hit-and-run crime that almost killed him.



But when Remi overextends himself, his chest suddenly cramps up with pain!



Unable to reach her doctor brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) by phone, Eden panics and decides to put in a call to Levi's wife, Imogen, in the city...

Remi is suddenly struck by chest pains on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash is suspicious after the delivery of the teddy bear gift to Stevie's doorstep.



He insists on being cautious and examining the "harmless" gift in further detail.



However, Stevie is impatient and wants to get ready for the film premiere she has been invited to.



But both Cash and Stevie are alarmed when he discovers a hidden camera and microphone inside the teddy bear.

Whoever sent the gift has been SPYING on them the whole time!



Creepy!



Things take an even darker turn when Stevie discovers SOMEONE has already posted a sneaky photo of Stevie and Cash on social media under an anonymous profile...

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5