Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Eden call Levi's wife?
Airs Tuesday 7 May 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is starting to feel like a single lady again now that her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), is busy with his celebrity client, Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But there's plenty of drama on the homefront to keep her occupied.
Namely the recent BREAK-UP between Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Eden questions whether Remi would consider meeting with Bree?
But he brushes her off.
Bree has made her decision and it seems that is that!
In the meantime, recovering Remi decides to throw himself into his latest physiotherapy session.
Remi is impatient to fully recover and get back on his bike again after the hit-and-run crime that almost killed him.
But when Remi overextends himself, his chest suddenly cramps up with pain!
Unable to reach her doctor brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) by phone, Eden panics and decides to put in a call to Levi's wife, Imogen, in the city...
Cash is suspicious after the delivery of the teddy bear gift to Stevie's doorstep.
He insists on being cautious and examining the "harmless" gift in further detail.
However, Stevie is impatient and wants to get ready for the film premiere she has been invited to.
But both Cash and Stevie are alarmed when he discovers a hidden camera and microphone inside the teddy bear.
Whoever sent the gift has been SPYING on them the whole time!
Creepy!
Things take an even darker turn when Stevie discovers SOMEONE has already posted a sneaky photo of Stevie and Cash on social media under an anonymous profile...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.