Home and Away spoilers: Why does Felicity Newman COLLAPSE?

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is ready to cut loose when she enjoys a night out with Lyrik, as they compete in the Battle Of The Bands on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But as Felicity and friend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), dance during Lyrik's performance, they briefly leave their drinks unattended.



The women don't notice as a MYSTERY figure pours a vial of something into Felicity's drink...



Felicity soon starts to feel woozy.



But when she heads away from her friends to get some air, her vision starts to blur and she slumps to the floor unconscious...

Felicity collapses on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As the night of the Battle Of The Bands arrives, Lyrik are in full rehearsal mode.



But Bree still finds herself battling with Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden) for the attention of her guitarist boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), who has her own grudge against Mercedes from way back when, warns bandmate Remi to STOP neglecting Bree in favour of spending time with his old friend, Mercedes.



Otherwise, he is gonna mess-up what he has with Bree.



Will Remi take Eden's advice and try to smooth things over with Bree?

Will Theo get stage fright before the BIG Battle Of The Bands on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

At Northern District Hospital, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is recovering after his ordeal at the hands of the doomsday cult, Vita Nova.



But he's pleased by a visit from Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



Theo has been struck by a bad case of stage fright in the lead-up to the Battle Of The Bands.



Can Justin convince singer-songwriter Theo he's got what it takes to rock it on stage in front of a large crowd?

Justin is recovering in hospital after the SHOCK turn of events at the Vita Nova compound on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is excited about finally being free of Stunning Organics.



But little does she know, the dodgy cosmetics company have sent her a parting gift.



However, Marilyn has unknowingly handed over the box containing the bomb to another unsuspecting resident of Summer Bay!



WHO now has the bomb on board?

WHO has the bomb onboard on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

