'Home and Away' spoilers: WHY is Justin Morgan angry with Theo?

WHY does Justin Morgan lose his cool with Theo on today's episode of Home and Away?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is not the biggest fan of Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Since troublesome Theo speeded into Summer Bay last year, he's been nothing but a nuisance.



However, Justin is still trying to give the lad a chance, since Theo happens to be the nephew of Justin's girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, it looks like Justin may be ready to finally send Theo packing...



After being reprimanded by both Justin and Leah about his lazy ways, Theo attempts to get his act together.



Unaware of the tragic Morgan family history, Theo is about to throw out a box of items that belonged to Justin's younger brother, Mason.



When Justin catches Theo with Mason's belongings, he SNAPS...

Will Tane remember what happened the night of the chemical attack on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Now that Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is conscious again in hospital, his older brother, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) questions whether Tane remembers anything about the night of the attack.



Ari's girlfriend, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is annoyed that he is pressuring Tane to answer questions about the traumatic incident.



Tane is not convinced that his ex-lover, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) was behind the attack, as everyone seems to believe.



While asleep, Tane has flashbacks to that fateful night.



Will he remember the identity of the person who left him for DEAD?

Ryder makes a BIG mistake on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) may have broken-up, but the ex-es still have a catering business to run together.



But their food business is in a spot of bother since they recently took their eyes off the prize.



A few loyal customers have stuck around but not enough to earn Ryder and Chloe the big bucks.



To make matters worse, there are some bad reviews online from disgruntled customers.



Ryder is not finding it easy running a business with his ex-girlfriend.



But he's determined to keep things afloat.



Unfortunately, when Ryder puts a plan into action to fix their current problems, things go terribly wrong...

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR