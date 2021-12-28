'Home and Away' spoilers: Is Felicity Newman the PRIME SUSPECT?

Could Felicity Newman be responsible for the toxic gas attack on Home and Away?

Is it possible that Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) was responsible for the toxic chemical attack on Home and Away? (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) was left for dead at the gym after being targetted by a MYSTERY stalker.



Meanwhile, toxic chemicals polluted the air, putting lives in danger during the big charity fundraiser at Salt.



Policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) doesn't want to think the worst of his sister, Felicity.



But with Felicity's movements unaccounted for on the night of the attack, could it be she is responsible for the SHOCK devastation in Summer Bay?

Hospital staff race against time to save Tane's life on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

After Cash is confronted by Tane's worried older brother, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his girlfriend, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) at the hospital, he decides to get some answers from Felicity.



She is not amused at being woken-up in the middle of the night.



But Felicity soon realises the situation is serious when Cash starts questioning her about her on her whereabouts.



She is thrown when she realises her brother has a suspicion that she is responsible for the terrible turn of events.



Felicity is determined to prove she is innocent.

But Cash gives her a stern warning that she had better get her story straight about where she was on the night of the chemical attack...

Ari and Mia demand some answers from Cash on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, it's not looking good for Tane.



Ari and Mia can only look on helplessly, as medics at Northern District Hospital race against time to try and save Tane's life.



But he has been exposed to high levels of toxic chemicals and the medical emergency may not have a happy ending...

Alf fears the worst for Martha on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Tane isn't the only Summer Bay resident left fighting for his life.



Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) is in a bad way after her charity fundraiser ended in disaster.



Martha's worried husband, Alf (Ray Meagher) refuses to leave her hospital bedside.



But things suddenly take a turn for the worse when Martha starts to crash...



Is tragedy about to strike in Summer Bay?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR