'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Tane Parata survive?

Is it too late to save Tane Parata as Home and Away returns to Channel 5?

It's not looking good for Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) as Home and Away returns to Channel 5 after the Christmas break...



The personal trainer has been left for DEAD by his MYSTERY stalker in the gym.



The mystery stalker, who has been leaving Tane cryptic notes and red roses over the past few weeks, has also caused a chemical leak, which has started to seep through the air vents of upstairs restaurant, Salt...



When a HAZMAT team arrive on the scene, they find Tane barely alive in the gym.



Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) and Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) both put their lives on the line to try and save Tane.



Tane is rushed to hospital but his vital signs are not looking good.



As Tane starts to crash, the medics at Northern District Hospital rush to resuscitate him.



But are they too late?

There's panic at the charity fundraiser on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, as the black-tie fundraiser continues at Salt, policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) starts to sense that something is not right.



To his horror, Cash realises that toxic vapours are flooding into the restaurant from the air vents.



Cash alerts the guests to the EMERGENCY situation.



But the chemical leak soon starts to take its toll on the frightened guests, including Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin).



When Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) sits next to Martha, she also starts to fall foul of the toxic air...

Cash takes charge when a toxic chemical attack threatens Summer Bay on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Cash takes command and locks everybody into Salt.



With a HAZMAT team on the way, Cash explains that nobody can leave incase they contaminate the rest of Summer Bay.



Everybody at Salt is now on LOCKDOWN!



Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is outside Salt and is horrified to hear of the emergency.



All Roo can do is helplessly wait to see if her parents, Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha, and her friends will all make it out alive...

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR