'Home and Away' spoilers: Is Felicity Newman a STALKER?

Is Felicity Newman the mystery admirer who has been sending Tane Parata notes and roses on Home and Away?

Does Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) have SINISTER intentions towards Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away? (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tane believes Felicity is the mystery admirer who just taped a note to the front door of the Parata house and sent him a box of red roses.



Tane warns Felicity again that he has no intention of pursuing a relationship with her and that she should back-off.



The pair get into an angry argument at the Caravan Park and it's not long before Felicity's copper brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) arrives on the scene.



Cash warns Tane that he is making a serious accusation by jumping to the conclusion that Felicity is his stalker.



However, after Tane has stormed off to work at the gym, Cash warns Felicity that she needs to be straight with him.



After all, it's not the first time something like this has happened while Felicity has been around...

Will Dean agree to start taking his pain medication on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Dr Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) have teamed-up to try and convince Mackenzie's brother Dean (Patrick O'Connor) to start taking his pain medication.



After his past addiction, Dean is worried he could get hooked on prescription medication again.



But Logan has assured Dean the hospital team are going to do everything possible to make sure that doesn't happen.



Mackenzie remains deeply troubled that her brother has almost given-up since the SHOCK car crash that almost killed him.



She cannot imagine life without him.



Can Logan work his magic and convince Dean to get onboard with the treatment program?

What's up with Alf on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Preparations are still underway for Martha Stewart's (Belinda Giblin) big charity fundraiser.



Martha and her daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) have decided on a fancy black-tie event to be held at restaurant Salt.



However, WHY isn't Martha's husband Alf (Ray Meagher) more excited about the plans?



Something's up with Alf.



Is he worried about Martha?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR