Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Kirby worried about Theo?
Airs Monday 8 April 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) is still puzzled after her run-in with ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
WHY did Theo lose his cool when she bumped into him and Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke) on the beach?
Kirby is concerned that Theo is getting distracted from his commitments to Lyrik with visiting Valerie hanging around.
So she decides to take matters into her own hands and have a word with him.
But Kirby is unaware that Theo has just taken a party drug given to him by Valerie.
Could that be the reason behind Theo's sudden erratic behaviour?
Meanwhile, Theo has calmed down after stressing out about his TAFE course results.
Theo and Valerie enjoy getting lost in each other's company and dance into the night, forgetting all their troubles.
Later that night, Theo and Valerie fall into bed together and seal things with a kiss!
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is back in the Bay after leaving to spend some time with her family.
She's surprised to discover her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), is out of hospital and back home.
Why didn't he tell her?
Remi admits he didn't want to trouble her while she was with her family.
But something's not right...
Bree seems on edge, about to break...
Remi is left reeling when Bree reveals the TERRIBLE TRUTH about her dad, who suffered serious brain damage after an accident...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.