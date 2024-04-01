Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Kirby worried about Theo?

Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) is still puzzled after her run-in with ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



WHY did Theo lose his cool when she bumped into him and Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke) on the beach?



Kirby is concerned that Theo is getting distracted from his commitments to Lyrik with visiting Valerie hanging around.



So she decides to take matters into her own hands and have a word with him.



But Kirby is unaware that Theo has just taken a party drug given to him by Valerie.



Could that be the reason behind Theo's sudden erratic behaviour?



Meanwhile, Theo has calmed down after stressing out about his TAFE course results.



Theo and Valerie enjoy getting lost in each other's company and dance into the night, forgetting all their troubles.



Later that night, Theo and Valerie fall into bed together and seal things with a kiss!

Theo and Valerie party the night away together on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is back in the Bay after leaving to spend some time with her family.



She's surprised to discover her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), is out of hospital and back home.



Why didn't he tell her?



Remi admits he didn't want to trouble her while she was with her family.



But something's not right...



Bree seems on edge, about to break...



Remi is left reeling when Bree reveals the TERRIBLE TRUTH about her dad, who suffered serious brain damage after an accident...

Bree returns with some tragic news on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

