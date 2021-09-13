'Home and Away' spoilers: WHY is Tane Parata so angry?

Tane Parata starts to wonder if there's another chance for him and Ziggy... until he sees something that changes his mind on Home and Away!

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) was quick to break-up with his girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) after he caught her in a lie over her ex-boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Ziggy is still hoping to clear the air and remain friends with Tane.



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, she well and truly blows her chance...



Ziggy is all mixed-up after realising she still has feelings for Dean.



Although Dean is now on the road to recovery after the car crash, five minutes ago Ziggy feared he might die...



Ziggy visits Dean's hospital room again and this time lays her feelings on the line for him.



Unfortuately, in a case of terrible timing, Tane is visiting his injured nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) in another room.



Tane happens to walk past Dean's hospital room and is stunned to see him and Ziggy kissing!



So Ziggy didn't waste any time, eh?



It looks like Tane is done with Ziggy for good...

Ziggy has been drawn back to her ex-boyfriend Dean on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) made his dramatic entrance in a helicopter last week on Home and Away.



This week, he burns around the Bay on a jet ski and pulls-up in front of an impressed Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) and restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



Christian does a double take when he recognises Logan!



WHAT is the connection between the two medics?

What is the past connection between Christian and Logan on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is back beside the hospital bed of her ex-boyfriend Nikau after his uncle Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) assured Bella she is still part of the Parata family.



Bella and Ari have a heart-to-heart and both admit the different ways they ended-up putting Nikau in this situation.



But they are in for an unexpected surprise when Nikau suddenly starts to wake from his coma!



As Ari races off to find Christian and Logan, Bella can only hope that Nikau is fully OK after his near-death experience...



Bella and Ari can't believe it when Nikau wakes from his coma on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.