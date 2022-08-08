Home and Away spoilers: Why is Tex Wheeler SNOOPING into Tane's business?
Airs Wednesday 17 August 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Tex Wheeler (played by Lucas Lineham) seems to be very interested in the Parata family in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Since arriving in Summer Bay, hunky handyman Tex has really charmed the locals.
Everyone seems to like him, but is he as perfect as he seems?
When his bosses Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) ran out of jobs for him to do at the bait shop and caravan park, they found him so charming that they couldn’t bring themselves to fire him and instead have been finding things for him to do that don’t really need doing!
He’s also charmed ‘hot cop’ Rose Delaney (Kirsty Mariller), and after enjoying a few dates, the pair are totally loved up.
Tex seems to be a nice guy, but it turns out he’s in the Bay for a reason…
A few weeks ago when he went to have a look at the gym, with a view to signing up for membership, he quizzed the owner Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) about how he came to own the gym.
Coincidentally, around the same time, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) discovered that her mum Mia and Ari Parata had bought the gym outright without any evidence of savings or a bank loan. She later learned that it was all paid for from the proceeds of an armed robbery carried out by Ari.
After deciding to go away together for a few days, Tex and Rose return from a trip to the city, but it’s not long before he gives the locals another reason to think he’s a great guy when he steps to defend Rose when she gets into a row with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
Meanwhile, Rose’s brother Xander (Luke Van Os), however, is dubious about his sister’s feelings for Tex, especially after she told him that she was in love with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) a few weeks ago!
But as Xander worries that Rose’s feelings for Tex aren’t genuine, it becomes clear that he should be more worried about what Tex’s intentions are!
He’s obviously up to something when he goes back to the gym and starts looking around the office. Why is he snooping? And why does a photo of Mia and Ari pique his interest?
All is revealed when Tex goes to an industrial warehouse which is teeming with leather-clad bikers, many of whom greet him with great familiarity.
When one man asks for information, Tex produces the photo of Mia and Ari from the gym and boasts that he’s got the local cop on side.
What’s Tex’s connection to these bikers? And why are they so interested in the Parata clan?
Also in this episode… There’s good news for Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) when Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) reveals that she’s been approved to his Theo’s apprenticeship, and when Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) lashes out at Rose and almost gets into a brawl with Tex, it leads him to make an emotional confession about his girlfriend Jasmine Delaney….
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
