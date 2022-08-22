Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Xander Delaney ANGRY with sister Rose?

Xander Delaney has an angry showdown with his sister Rose on Home and Away...

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) is struggling to handle the emotional stress of being a busy paramedic on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After a recent fatality involving a teenage cyclist and a drunk driver, Xander almost had a secret panic attack.



And now his policewoman sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier) is super worried about his mental health.



However, Xander is not happy when he becomes aware that Rose's police partner, Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is sneakily keeping a close eye on him.



Xander warns Rose to stay out of his business and stop discussing his private life with other people.



After witnessing the hostility between Xander and Rose, family friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) decides to play peacekeeper and invites the siblings over to her beach house for dinner.



But things do not go quite as planned, when a wound-up Xander SNAPS and angrily lets slip that Rose is secretly in love with their sister, Jasmine's boyfriend, Cash!



WHAT will Irene say?!

Rose remains worried about paramedic Xander after his recent run-in with a drunk driver on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, there's more trouble brewing for Rose after Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), spot her kissing Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan) on the beach.



It's no wonder biker gang member, Tex, isn't afraid of the police, he's hooking-up with one of them!



After noticing them giving her some strange looks, Rose shows-up at the Parata house with questions.



Will Tane and Felicity reveal what's been going on?



Not wanting to come clean about the dodgy backstory involving his late brother, Ari, and the money stolen from the armed robbery, Tane remains cryptic.



But Rose is left reeling after Tane warns her that Tex is not the man she thinks he is...

Will Rose soon discover the TERRIBLE TRUTH about her boyfriend Tex on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5