Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Xander Delaney ANGRY with sister Rose?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 1 September 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) is struggling to handle the emotional stress of being a busy paramedic on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After a recent fatality involving a teenage cyclist and a drunk driver, Xander almost had a secret panic attack.
And now his policewoman sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier) is super worried about his mental health.
However, Xander is not happy when he becomes aware that Rose's police partner, Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is sneakily keeping a close eye on him.
Xander warns Rose to stay out of his business and stop discussing his private life with other people.
After witnessing the hostility between Xander and Rose, family friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) decides to play peacekeeper and invites the siblings over to her beach house for dinner.
But things do not go quite as planned, when a wound-up Xander SNAPS and angrily lets slip that Rose is secretly in love with their sister, Jasmine's boyfriend, Cash!
WHAT will Irene say?!
Meanwhile, there's more trouble brewing for Rose after Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), spot her kissing Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan) on the beach.
It's no wonder biker gang member, Tex, isn't afraid of the police, he's hooking-up with one of them!
After noticing them giving her some strange looks, Rose shows-up at the Parata house with questions.
Will Tane and Felicity reveal what's been going on?
Not wanting to come clean about the dodgy backstory involving his late brother, Ari, and the money stolen from the armed robbery, Tane remains cryptic.
But Rose is left reeling after Tane warns her that Tex is not the man she thinks he is...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.