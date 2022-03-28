Home and Away spoilers: WHY won't Cash Newman move in with Jasmine?

WHY doesn't Cash Newman want to move in with his girlfriend Jasmine on Home and Away?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has rejected an offer to move in with his girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Jasmine has no idea why!



Jasmine confides in her friend and landlady, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) about Cash's strange behaviour.



Jasmine is ready to crawl into a hole and hide from the embarassment of being rejected.



But Irene reckons Jasmine should confront Cash and get to the bottom of WHY he doesn't want to take their relationship to the next step.



Meanwhile, Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) notices the policeman is in a bad mood.



She quickly discovers he's at odds with Jasmine.



So she takes it upon herself to try and play peacekeeper between the couple.



But will Felicity's plan work?



And will Cash come clean about the REAL reason he won't move in with Jasmine?

Mackenzie supports Logan after Neve pulls a disappearing act on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) has been left fearing the worst for his ex-girlfriend, Neve Spicer (Sophie Bloom) after finding a goodbye note from her at the motel.

Neve is still struggling with her PTSD and doctor, Logan worries about her being out there somewhere alone.



There's no love lost between Logan's current girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Neve.



But Mackenzie tries to be supportive, as Logan starts searching for missing Neve.



Will she be found before something TERRIBLE happens?

Can Justin mend his friendship with grumpy Alf on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) are both relieved after their unexpected visit and apology from Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher).



Alf now realises he was wrong to entirely blame Theo for the video prank that almost killed Alf's grandson, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich).



With the squabbling finally over between the Stewart and Morgan families, Justin begins the slow work of trying to rebuild his friendship with Alf.



Justin has an idea and reaches out to Alf.



Will Alf accept Justin's peace offering?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR