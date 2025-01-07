Home and Away spoilers: Will Abigail attend her first therapy session?

Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) has reluctantly agreed to start therapy sessions on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Abigail's older siblings, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Levi (Tristan Gorey), hope the sessions with counsellor, Tim Russell (George Pullar, who was on Aussie footie drama Playing For Keeps), will help her deal with her troubled past.



The problem is, that a LOT of Abigail's issues are connected to bad blood between her and Eden...

So Abigail is not happy when Eden wants to drive her to her first counselling session.



She gives Eden the cold shoulder treatment during the drive over to the counselling centre, where Tim meets them.



Tim immediately senses the tension between the Fowler sisters.



It's not long before Abigail has a change of heart and decides she's going to bail on her first therapy session!



Will Eden manage to convince Abigail to give therapy a chance?

Abigail meets her counsellor Tim on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It's time for Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) to talk out their marriage troubles before the situation gets any worse...



The couple have some major trust issues since Leah quickly jumped to the conclusion that Justin was cheating on her with his garage customer, Claudia Salini.



Leah is not happy that Justin didn't hesitate to pack his bags and storm off to stay at the local motel.



It's not looking like they are going to see eye-to-eye anytime soon...



However, while having lunch at Salt, Justin overhears a conversation between two other Summer Bay residents that could convince him to see his fallout with Leah in a whole new light!

Will Justin and Leah's marriage troubles go from bad to worse on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5