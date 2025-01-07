Home and Away spoilers: Will Abigail attend her first therapy session?
Airs Wednesday 15 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) has reluctantly agreed to start therapy sessions on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Abigail's older siblings, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Levi (Tristan Gorey), hope the sessions with counsellor, Tim Russell (George Pullar, who was on Aussie footie drama Playing For Keeps), will help her deal with her troubled past.
The problem is, that a LOT of Abigail's issues are connected to bad blood between her and Eden...
So Abigail is not happy when Eden wants to drive her to her first counselling session.
She gives Eden the cold shoulder treatment during the drive over to the counselling centre, where Tim meets them.
Tim immediately senses the tension between the Fowler sisters.
It's not long before Abigail has a change of heart and decides she's going to bail on her first therapy session!
Will Eden manage to convince Abigail to give therapy a chance?
It's time for Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) to talk out their marriage troubles before the situation gets any worse...
The couple have some major trust issues since Leah quickly jumped to the conclusion that Justin was cheating on her with his garage customer, Claudia Salini.
Leah is not happy that Justin didn't hesitate to pack his bags and storm off to stay at the local motel.
It's not looking like they are going to see eye-to-eye anytime soon...
However, while having lunch at Salt, Justin overhears a conversation between two other Summer Bay residents that could convince him to see his fallout with Leah in a whole new light!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
