Home and Away spoilers: Will Abigail go UNDERCOVER with the Police?
Airs Thursday 13 March 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) has a SECRET plan to prove Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is innocent on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Cash is currently behind bars, suspected of the violent attack on Tim Russell (George Pullar).
Which has left therapist Tim lying in a coma at Northern Districts Hospital...
However, Abigail still has her suspicions about Tim's ex-patient, Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall).
Nerida has previously claimed that she and Tim began a romantic relationship while she was still his patient.
But this was clearly a big LIE!
Abigail meets with Nerida under false pretences and then takes her suspicions to Cash's colleague, Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) at Yabbie Creek Police Station.
However, there's still not enough evidence to prove that Nerida is connected to the attack on Tim.
Unless...
Will Abigail agree to wear a hidden wire in order to catch Nerida confessing to her crime?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) realises she may have been a bit hasty when she QUIT her job at Manta Ray Boards.
So she approaches surf shop boss, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), to ask for her job back.
However, Kirby doesn't get the reaction she was hoping for...
Mali rejects her request!
How can she work at a surf shop if she's not prepared to give surf lessons down on the beach?
Kirby is thrown, now what is she going to do for work?
However, Kirby's ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), overhears the conversation and tries to convince Mali to reconsider Kirby's employment.
Will Mali give Kirby another chance?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
