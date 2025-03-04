Home and Away spoilers: Will Abigail go UNDERCOVER with the Police?

Will Abigail team-up with Rose for a secret Police investigation to trap Nerida on Home and Away?

Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) has a SECRET plan to prove Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is innocent on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Cash is currently behind bars, suspected of the violent attack on Tim Russell (George Pullar).



Which has left therapist Tim lying in a coma at Northern Districts Hospital...



However, Abigail still has her suspicions about Tim's ex-patient, Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall).



Nerida has previously claimed that she and Tim began a romantic relationship while she was still his patient.



But this was clearly a big LIE!



Abigail meets with Nerida under false pretences and then takes her suspicions to Cash's colleague, Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) at Yabbie Creek Police Station.



However, there's still not enough evidence to prove that Nerida is connected to the attack on Tim.



Unless...



Will Abigail agree to wear a hidden wire in order to catch Nerida confessing to her crime?

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) realises she may have been a bit hasty when she QUIT her job at Manta Ray Boards.



So she approaches surf shop boss, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), to ask for her job back.



However, Kirby doesn't get the reaction she was hoping for...

Mali rejects her request!



How can she work at a surf shop if she's not prepared to give surf lessons down on the beach?



Kirby is thrown, now what is she going to do for work?



However, Kirby's ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), overhears the conversation and tries to convince Mali to reconsider Kirby's employment.



Will Mali give Kirby another chance?

Can Kirby convince Mali to let her return to work at the surf shop on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5