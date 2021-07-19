'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Allegra Freeman BETRAY Nikau?

Allegra Freeman (played by Laura McDonald) has been reluctantly helping Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) try to drive a wedge between Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and his girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Allegra knows better than to cross scheming model agency boss Sienna!



With the big Japan photoshoot coming-up, Sienna still suspects Bella is going to be an unwanted distraction, so she plots to cause more trouble between the couple.



As Bella and photographer Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne) prepare for the opening of their photo exhibition at Salt, scheming Sienna calls upon model Allegra to help make sure Nikau is unexpectedly late for Bella's big moment.



While the rest of Bella's friends begin arriving at the restaurant for the exhibition, there's still no sign of Nikau. WHERE is he?

Sienna warns Allegra that rising male model Nikau must not be distracted by his girlfriend Bella on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Bella and Emmett's photo exhibition gets underway, but there's no sign of Nikau. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is in for a SHOCK when an unexpected visitor arrives on the doorstep of Summer Bay House.

It's the return of her troubled half-brother Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald)!



The Stewart family has been keeping a distance from Kieran since his drunken, aggressive behaviour caused a breakdown of mum Martha's (Belinda Giblin) mental health.

But Kieran claims he is now 12-weeks sober and pleads with Roo to hear him out.



Is Kieran really a changed man... or is he still a THREAT?

There's a blast from the past for Roo on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Kieran is back on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) notices the strange behaviour between her mum Mia (Anna Samson) and boyfriend Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams). Is there something the couple are keeping from her?

Ari and Mia decide the time is right to break the news about the pregnancy, but Chloe still has her fears after the tragic death of Ari and Mia's first baby son, Kauri.



How will she react to the news they are risking more heartbreak by trying for another baby?

Ari and Mia decide to reveal their BIG baby news on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

How will Chloe react when she discovers Ari and Mia's secret on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

In a small town like Summer Bay, it's difficult to avoid your ex.



Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is saddened when she sees ex-fiance Christian Green (Ditch Davey) spending time on the beach with his hospital patient Rachel Young (Marny Kennedy).



How is he managing to just get on with his life when they were supposed to already be married?



Is this definitely the end for Tori and Christian?

There's more heartbreak for Tori when she sees Christian and Rachel together again on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Is there no going back for Christian and Tori on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR