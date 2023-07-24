Home and Away spoilers: Will Andrew help Justin ESCAPE?

Can Andrew find a way to help Justin escape from the Vita Nova compound on Home and Away?

Andrew Lawrence (played by Joshua Hewson) has already been punished for seeking shelter with ''outsiders'' like Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But when Andrew discovers Justin has been SHOT by an arrow, while trying to rescue him from the clutches of the doomsday cult, Vita Nova, will the teenager defy cunning cult leader, Margot Dafoe (Mandy McElhinney), and help Justin escape?



Justin begs Andrew to call an ambulance.



Deciding to stand-up to Margot, who previously posed as his mum to lure him back to the cult, Andrew tracks down Justin's missing phone and places an EMERGENCY phonce call...



As copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and the Police prepare to storm the compound, will they arrive in time to save both Justin and Andrew from menacing Margot and her followers?

It's not looking good for Justin after he is SHOT with an arrow on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

WHAT does cult leader Margot have in store for Justin on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Back in the Bay, Kate Vella (Ruby Maishman) continues to look for support from Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).



Kate has got into an argument with her stepson, Timothy's mum.



Xander's apartment mate, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is the latest to notice him being drawn closer to the wife of his late paramedic partner, Jamie Chung.



But when Bree questions whether it is a good idea, Xander becomes annoyed that the women in his life have been discussing the matter.



Xander vows to support Kate... and nobody is going to STOP him!

Xander is determined to help Jamie's wife Kate on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is excited as interview requests roll in after her latest social media post against Stunning Organics.



Marilyn is determined to expose the unethical cosmetics company and flush out the corrupt CEO!



But could it be that Stunning Organics are planning to STOP Marilyn in her tracks before she can name and shame them any more?



As Marilyn picks-up the final box of cosmetics from the company, she remains unaware that the box contains a bomb...

Is this box about to go KA-BOOM! on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5