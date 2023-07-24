Home and Away spoilers: Will Andrew help Justin ESCAPE?
Airs Tuesday 1 August 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Andrew Lawrence (played by Joshua Hewson) has already been punished for seeking shelter with ''outsiders'' like Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But when Andrew discovers Justin has been SHOT by an arrow, while trying to rescue him from the clutches of the doomsday cult, Vita Nova, will the teenager defy cunning cult leader, Margot Dafoe (Mandy McElhinney), and help Justin escape?
Justin begs Andrew to call an ambulance.
Deciding to stand-up to Margot, who previously posed as his mum to lure him back to the cult, Andrew tracks down Justin's missing phone and places an EMERGENCY phonce call...
As copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and the Police prepare to storm the compound, will they arrive in time to save both Justin and Andrew from menacing Margot and her followers?
Back in the Bay, Kate Vella (Ruby Maishman) continues to look for support from Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).
Kate has got into an argument with her stepson, Timothy's mum.
Xander's apartment mate, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is the latest to notice him being drawn closer to the wife of his late paramedic partner, Jamie Chung.
But when Bree questions whether it is a good idea, Xander becomes annoyed that the women in his life have been discussing the matter.
Xander vows to support Kate... and nobody is going to STOP him!
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is excited as interview requests roll in after her latest social media post against Stunning Organics.
Marilyn is determined to expose the unethical cosmetics company and flush out the corrupt CEO!
But could it be that Stunning Organics are planning to STOP Marilyn in her tracks before she can name and shame them any more?
As Marilyn picks-up the final box of cosmetics from the company, she remains unaware that the box contains a bomb...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.