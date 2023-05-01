Home and Away spoilers: Will Bree Cameron drop her BABY BOMBSHELL?
Airs Monday 8 May 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) has been keeping her distance from ex-lover, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), since she discovered she is pregnant on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Bree is undecided what to do about the pregnancy, since she doesn't know if the father is Remi... OR her now dead husband, Jacob.
But Bree is unable to avoid Remi for long in a small town like Summer Bay!
After a change-of-heart, Bree decides she is going to come clean and drop her baby bombshell...
Meanwhile, a heartbroken Remi is drowning his sorrows at Salt when a glamorous woman catches his eye.
It doesn't take long for Remi to return to his previous womanzing ways!
Unfortunately, just as Bree is about to tell Remi about the pregnancy, she is shocked by the sight of him with the woman from the bar.
Devastated by her discovery, will Bree change her mind about telling Remi the truth?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) adjusts to life in Summer Bay without her brother, Dean Thompson, around.
Dean and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni, just left town for a new start in Queensland with their baby daughter, Izzy.
Luckily, heartbroken Mackenzie has boyfriend, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont), by her side.
Mackenzie is determined to be upbeat for Gabe, who is preparing to undergo chemotherapy for cancer.
But Mackenzie secretly fears she may not be strong enough to support Gabe through his darkest days...
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is officially the new owner of the Board Shop now that Dean has left town.
But his happiness quickly fades when he realises there is a LOT more to running the business than he first realised.
WHO offers Mali some useful business advice?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.