Home and Away spoilers: Will Bree Cameron drop her BABY BOMBSHELL?

Will Bree Cameron finally tell ex-lover Remi the truth on Home and Away?

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) has been keeping her distance from ex-lover, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), since she discovered she is pregnant on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Bree is undecided what to do about the pregnancy, since she doesn't know if the father is Remi... OR her now dead husband, Jacob.



But Bree is unable to avoid Remi for long in a small town like Summer Bay!



After a change-of-heart, Bree decides she is going to come clean and drop her baby bombshell...



Meanwhile, a heartbroken Remi is drowning his sorrows at Salt when a glamorous woman catches his eye.



It doesn't take long for Remi to return to his previous womanzing ways!



Unfortunately, just as Bree is about to tell Remi about the pregnancy, she is shocked by the sight of him with the woman from the bar.



Devastated by her discovery, will Bree change her mind about telling Remi the truth?

Will Remi discover the truth about Bree's pregnancy on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) adjusts to life in Summer Bay without her brother, Dean Thompson, around.



Dean and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni, just left town for a new start in Queensland with their baby daughter, Izzy.



Luckily, heartbroken Mackenzie has boyfriend, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont), by her side.

Mackenzie is determined to be upbeat for Gabe, who is preparing to undergo chemotherapy for cancer.



But Mackenzie secretly fears she may not be strong enough to support Gabe through his darkest days...

Is Mackenzie strong enough to support terminally-ill Gabe on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is officially the new owner of the Board Shop now that Dean has left town.



But his happiness quickly fades when he realises there is a LOT more to running the business than he first realised.



WHO offers Mali some useful business advice?

Dean has left the Board Shop in the hands of his buddy Mali on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5