Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash ARREST River Boy Rory?

Cash is targeted by Rory and the River Boys on Home and Away...

Senior Constable Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is back on the beat for his first day at Mangrove River Police Station on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Cash's new work colleague, Constable Joanna Devlin (Ariadne Sgouros), warns him that the River Boys gang keep the Police busy around town.



And it's not long before Cash gets an official "welcome" when he discovers his vehicle has been vandalised by the gang!



But there's another unwelcome surprise in store for Cash when he realises that his sister Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) new lover, Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin), is the leader of the gang!



When Cash later breaks the news to Felicity about Rory's real identity, will she have a change-of-heart about the good-looking bad boy?

Cash discovers WHO the leader of the River Boys is on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is safely back home again after her kidnap ordeal at the hands of con woman, Bronte Langford and her criminal accomplice Chase.



However, despite her boyfriend Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) racing to the rescue at the last moment, Dana is still angry that he didn't believe her claims about Bronte in the first place.



Dana's sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) decides it may be time to dole out some tough love to her younger sister...



Meanwhile, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) feels shaken and humiliated after being taken advantage of by "terminally-ill" Bronte.



Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) tries to boost Irene spirits after helping Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) press charges against Bronte.



But is Irene's self-loathing about to take her down a dark path?

Dana is not happy with boyfriend Xander on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

