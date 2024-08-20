Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash ARREST River Boy Rory?
Airs Monday 26 August 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Senior Constable Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is back on the beat for his first day at Mangrove River Police Station on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Cash's new work colleague, Constable Joanna Devlin (Ariadne Sgouros), warns him that the River Boys gang keep the Police busy around town.
And it's not long before Cash gets an official "welcome" when he discovers his vehicle has been vandalised by the gang!
But there's another unwelcome surprise in store for Cash when he realises that his sister Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) new lover, Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin), is the leader of the gang!
When Cash later breaks the news to Felicity about Rory's real identity, will she have a change-of-heart about the good-looking bad boy?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is safely back home again after her kidnap ordeal at the hands of con woman, Bronte Langford and her criminal accomplice Chase.
However, despite her boyfriend Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) racing to the rescue at the last moment, Dana is still angry that he didn't believe her claims about Bronte in the first place.
Dana's sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) decides it may be time to dole out some tough love to her younger sister...
Meanwhile, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) feels shaken and humiliated after being taken advantage of by "terminally-ill" Bronte.
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) tries to boost Irene spirits after helping Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) press charges against Bronte.
But is Irene's self-loathing about to take her down a dark path?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.