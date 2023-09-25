Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash Newman discover Dana?

When Cash Newman visits Harper will the cop find out she's been hiding her fugitive sister Dana on Home and Away?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) decides to meet with Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) to find out more about her sister Dana's (Ally Harris) case on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But what copper Cash doesn't know yet, is that Harper is secretly hiding her fugitive sister at the beach house belonging to Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger)!



There's tension between the sisters, as Dana is not helping her case by trying to make contact with her dodgy ex-boyfriend, Olly.



Olly is the reason that Dana is in trouble to begin with!



Harper is alarmed when Dana storms out of the house after an argument.



With Cash on his way over to discuss Dana's case file, will he discover more than he bargained for?

Is Dana about to be discovered on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) arrives back from the city, where she's been working with her new manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams)



Lyrik band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is thrown into a spin when he discovers there will soon be an OFFICIAL announcement that Kirby has QUIT Lyrik and gone solo.



When Justin sees Kirby and Forrest at Salt later, he tries to negotiate with Forrest to delay putting out the Press Release about Kirby's departure from the band.



Justin needs more time to work on his own PR strategy!



But just when Justin thinks things can't get any worse, Forrest drops another bombshell which could jeopardise Lyrik's future performances...

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is still reeling from her discoveries about her biological dad.



She decides to confide in both her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), and friend, Kirby.



Hearing both Mali and Kirby talk about their connection to their culture makes Rose want to find out all about hers.



Rose is unsure what she could be getting herself into.



But armed with the information she has, Rose decides she's ready to meet "Samuel Edwards"...

Rose is ready to meet her birth dad on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5