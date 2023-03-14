Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash Newman get SHOT?

Cash Newman finds his life on the line on today's episode of Home and Away! Will he survive?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is out for revenge on the biker gang who were behind the car crash that almost killed his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), and his ex-lover, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Unfortunately the baddie biker boys are one step ahead of the Summer Bay copper...



Gang leader, Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan), has somehow got out of prison and wants to KILL Cash in person!



Cash is confronted by Tex and the gang at a remote countryside location.



Tex is armed with a gun and finally ready to avenge the death of former gang leader, Marty, who was shot DEAD during a confrontation with copper Cash last year!



However, the gang is unaware that Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) has tracked down missing Cash and called for Police back-up.



But will Tane have no choice but to leap into action before Tex shoots Cash?

Cash is threatened by Tex on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Can Tane find a way to save Cash's life on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is stuck-in-the-middle between his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), and his meddling mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson).



Ziggy has asked Dean to keep Karen out of the hospital birthing suite while she is in labour.



Reluctant to hurt his mum's feelings, Dean calls on an unlikely ally to help him out and STOP Karen from interfering.



WHO does Dean call?



Ziggy is terrrified as her labour continues and the reality of becoming a mum hits her.



But with one final push, Ziggy and Dean greet their newborn baby.



Is it a boy... or a girl?

Ziggy and Dean officially become parents on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

There's more good news elsewhere at Northern District Hospital, when Eden finally awakes from her coma!



Eden quickly learns that a LOT has changed while she's been out of action.



Now that Eden is awake again, will Cash finally get the chance to open his heart to her?

Will Cash finally get the chance to declare his feelings for Eden on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5