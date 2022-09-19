Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman is TRAUMATISED by the shooting...

Cash Newman is desperate for answers after the shooting on Home and Away

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has sunk into despair after discovering he shot DEAD biker gang leader, Marty, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Cash demands answers from his police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).



But she can't yet tell him what he needs to know, since the case is still under investigation.



In a fit of desperation, Cash tries to escape from his hospital bed to go in search of answers about the shooting.



But the copper is still weak after being shot during the confrontation with Marty and COLLAPSES!



New hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), becomes concerned about Cash's mental state, after discovering that he also recently got dumped by his girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney, just as he was planning to propose to her.



Bree pushes Cash to seek psychological help for what has happened.



But will Cash take Bree's advice?

Bree thinks Cash should seek psychological help after the shooting on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is furious after discovering that her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), has used their shared savings to buy rock band Lyrik a tour van.



Justin insists the van is a good investment and he is helping to support Leah's nephew, Theo Poulous (Matt Evans), who is the band's lead singer.



But Leah reckons Justin's decision has nothing to do with Theo, and everything to do with guitar player Justin's own lost musical ambitions.



Is Leah right?



Does Justin secretly wish he could have been in a band too?

Leah reckons Justin has SECRET ambitions to be a rock star on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is getting ready for her first tutoring session.



She's feeling a bit apprehensive.



But family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), gives Roo a pep talk.



Is Roo good to go with her new tutoring service?



And WHO will her first tutor student be?

Roo gets ready to meet her first tutor student on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

