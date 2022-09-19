Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman is TRAUMATISED by the shooting...
Airs Monday 26 September 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has sunk into despair after discovering he shot DEAD biker gang leader, Marty, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Cash demands answers from his police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).
But she can't yet tell him what he needs to know, since the case is still under investigation.
In a fit of desperation, Cash tries to escape from his hospital bed to go in search of answers about the shooting.
But the copper is still weak after being shot during the confrontation with Marty and COLLAPSES!
New hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), becomes concerned about Cash's mental state, after discovering that he also recently got dumped by his girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney, just as he was planning to propose to her.
Bree pushes Cash to seek psychological help for what has happened.
But will Cash take Bree's advice?
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is furious after discovering that her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), has used their shared savings to buy rock band Lyrik a tour van.
Justin insists the van is a good investment and he is helping to support Leah's nephew, Theo Poulous (Matt Evans), who is the band's lead singer.
But Leah reckons Justin's decision has nothing to do with Theo, and everything to do with guitar player Justin's own lost musical ambitions.
Is Leah right?
Does Justin secretly wish he could have been in a band too?
Elsewhere, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is getting ready for her first tutoring session.
She's feeling a bit apprehensive.
But family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), gives Roo a pep talk.
Is Roo good to go with her new tutoring service?
And WHO will her first tutor student be?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
