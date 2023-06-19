Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash Newman invest in Kahu's business?

Cash Newman is in for a SURPRISE when Kahu asks the copper to invest in his fishing boat business on Home and Away!

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) hardly knows Kahu Parata (Jordi Webber) on Home and Away.



But seeing as Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), is married to Kahu's cousin, Tane (Ethan Browne), they are sort of family.



That must be how Kahu sees the situation.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Kahu hosts a barbecue at the Parata house, and insists on inviting Cash along.



Once he gets Cash alone, crafty Kahu reveals he knows about Cash's inheritance money, and tries to convince the copper to invest in his trawler boat business!



Cheeky!



WHAT will Cash decide?

Kahu tries to hit policeman Cash up for... cash on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has some devastating news to break to Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson)...



After policeman Cash confirms the identity of Archie Lawrence, Justin must tell teenager Andrew that his dad is DEAD.



As Andrew takes in the news, he wonders what will happen to him now.



There's another alarming development in the case, when Cash reports that Andrew was reported missing when he was 4 years old.



He disappeared with his dad and nobody has seen or heard anything about him... until NOW!

Andrew discovers the terrible news about his dad on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) continue to clash over the best way to raise the money they need to fund the recording of Lyrik's new album.



Eden has suggested that Remi could ask his ''loaded'' parents for the money.



But he won't!



As the band's future plans hang in the balance, Lyrik are suddenly thrown an unexpected lifeline...



SOMEONE is prepared to invest in the new album.



But WHO?

