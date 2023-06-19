Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash Newman invest in Kahu's business?
Airs Friday 30 June 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) hardly knows Kahu Parata (Jordi Webber) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But seeing as Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), is married to Kahu's cousin, Tane (Ethan Browne), they are sort of family.
That must be how Kahu sees the situation.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Kahu hosts a barbecue at the Parata house, and insists on inviting Cash along.
Once he gets Cash alone, crafty Kahu reveals he knows about Cash's inheritance money, and tries to convince the copper to invest in his trawler boat business!
Cheeky!
WHAT will Cash decide?
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has some devastating news to break to Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson)...
After policeman Cash confirms the identity of Archie Lawrence, Justin must tell teenager Andrew that his dad is DEAD.
As Andrew takes in the news, he wonders what will happen to him now.
There's another alarming development in the case, when Cash reports that Andrew was reported missing when he was 4 years old.
He disappeared with his dad and nobody has seen or heard anything about him... until NOW!
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) continue to clash over the best way to raise the money they need to fund the recording of Lyrik's new album.
Eden has suggested that Remi could ask his ''loaded'' parents for the money.
But he won't!
As the band's future plans hang in the balance, Lyrik are suddenly thrown an unexpected lifeline...
SOMEONE is prepared to invest in the new album.
But WHO?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.