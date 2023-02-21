Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash Newman reveal his TRUE feelings for Eden?

Will Cash Newman and ex-lover Eden be drawn back together on Home and Away?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) can't seem to get it together where his ex-lover, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), is concerned on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Despite their recent ALMOST kiss, and Eden drunkenly confessing her love to Cash after he came to her rescue when she fell off a nightclub stage, the copper remains non-committal.



Is it all still because of what happened between him and ex-girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney?



Things are totally awkward (again!) between Eden and Cash after her drunk confession.



But she's grateful when he provides her with some emotional support after the SHOCK turn of events involving her Lyrik bandmate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



However, when Cash tries to comfort a devastated Eden, he pushes the boundaries of their fragile friendship too far.



Eden demands Cash STOP giving her mixed signals!



Under pressure, will Cash finally tell Eden his true feelings?

Eden had an awkward drunk exchange with Cash during the stag/hen party on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his fiance, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), are enjoying the countdown until their Big Day.



Tane's nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), is handling the remaining wedding plans.



However, there's a hitch when Lyrik unexpectedly have to CANCEL playing at the wedding!



The pressure is on Nikau to find a replacement band in time for the wedding!

Can Nikau keep the unexpected wedding hitch a secret from Tane and Felicity on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is feeling squeamish about the first birthing class.



The dad-to-be tries to make all kinds of excuses for not attending.



But his pregnant girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), ain't putting up with any of his nonsense!



When the baby is born, Ziggy wants Dean by her side, knowing what to do!



However, when Ziggy and Dean arrive for the birthing class, complete with yoga mats and exercise balls, will they BOTH find themselves out of their comfort zones?

Dean panics about attending a birthing class on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

