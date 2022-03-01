'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Chloe Anderson confess to MURDER?

Chloe Anderson (played by Sam Barrett) is struggling to deal with the double blow that her dad, Matthew Montgomery is DEAD... and that she was the one who killed him on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



But in the mean time, it's Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) who is prepared to take the fall for Matthew's murder, to protect both Chloe and her mum, Mia (Anna Samson).



Ari has been refused bail and remains under lock and key at a remand centre.



Ari's nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) can't deal with the fact that his uncle has confessed to a crime he didn't commit.



So he takes his frustrations out on Chloe... leading her to feel even more guilty.



But Nikau's harsh words convince Chloe that she needs to do the right thing.



So without telling any of her family, Chloe goes to the police station and asks to speak to policeman, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Is Chloe about to CONFESS to Matthew's murder?

Alf and Justin clash over Ryder and Theo on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

It's looks like it could be all-out war between the Stewart and the Morgan families.



Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is flamin' fumin' that Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) left Alf's nephew, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) buried underground for a video prank.



While Ryder remains unconscious in hospital, Theo has escaped his nightmare fall with barely a scratch.



Theo is desperate to make amends and goes to check on Ryder.



But when Alf finds Theo beside Ryder's hospital bed, he orders him out and things get heated between Alf and Justin Morgan (James Stewart)...

Felicity feels shut-out by Tane on Home and Away (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

The Parata family is closing ranks, following Ari's false confession and arrest for the murder of Matthew.



Ari's brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) is feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders and turns to girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) for support.



However, Felicity is later left reeling after Tane tells her he needs some space from their relationship...



WHY is Tane shutting Felicity out?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR