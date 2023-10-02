Home and Away spoilers: Will Dana Matheson get ARRESTED?
Airs Tuesday 10 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) has been busted by copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Cash is reeling after discovering that Harper (Jessica Redmayne) has been lying to him.
Since she's been hiding her fugitive sister, Dana, at the beach house belonging to Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger)!
Cash points out that he and Irene are both now compromised... and could end up in jail!
Harper continues to claim that Dana is innocent, after drugs were discovered at the apartment she shares with her now ex-boyfriend, Olly.
But Cash is going to do things by the book from now on.
There is a warrant out for Dana's arrest and Cash is going to take her into the Police Station to meet with a certain Detective Madden...
Is it GAME OVER for Dana?
Meanwhile, things continue to fall apart for Lyrik.
After Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) QUIT the band to launch a solo career, it looks like her ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), could be ready to follow in her footsteps...
Following THAT bust-up with band mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), Theo is standing by his decision to quit his music career for good.
However, Lyrik band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) doesn't want to see Theo give up on his passion.
Justin has a SECRET plan to revive Theo's love of music...
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) extends an offer of help to boyfriend, Remi.
With the future of the band in question, Bree offers to take over the household costs until things get sorted out with Lyrik.
How are Remi and band mate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), going to pay the rent at the share house otherwise?
However, Bree is in for a surprise when Remi's stubborn male pride leads him to REJECT her kind offer!
So, now what?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.