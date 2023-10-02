Home and Away spoilers: Will Dana Matheson get ARRESTED?

Dana Matheson is in BIG trouble after being caught in hiding on Home and Away...

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) has been busted by copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Cash is reeling after discovering that Harper (Jessica Redmayne) has been lying to him.



Since she's been hiding her fugitive sister, Dana, at the beach house belonging to Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger)!



Cash points out that he and Irene are both now compromised... and could end up in jail!



Harper continues to claim that Dana is innocent, after drugs were discovered at the apartment she shares with her now ex-boyfriend, Olly.



But Cash is going to do things by the book from now on.



There is a warrant out for Dana's arrest and Cash is going to take her into the Police Station to meet with a certain Detective Madden...



Is it GAME OVER for Dana?

Will Cash ARREST fugitive Dana on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, things continue to fall apart for Lyrik.



After Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) QUIT the band to launch a solo career, it looks like her ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), could be ready to follow in her footsteps...



Following THAT bust-up with band mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), Theo is standing by his decision to quit his music career for good.



However, Lyrik band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) doesn't want to see Theo give up on his passion.



Justin has a SECRET plan to revive Theo's love of music...

Has Lyrik now lost both Kirby and Theo on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) extends an offer of help to boyfriend, Remi.



With the future of the band in question, Bree offers to take over the household costs until things get sorted out with Lyrik.



How are Remi and band mate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), going to pay the rent at the share house otherwise?

However, Bree is in for a surprise when Remi's stubborn male pride leads him to REJECT her kind offer!



So, now what?

Remi rejects an offer of help from girlfriend Bree on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5