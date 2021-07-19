'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Dean Thompson get ARRESTED?
Airs Tuesday 27 July 2021 at 6.00pm on Channel 5.
Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is pleased that his sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is back in the Bay safe and sound on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Unfortunately, a break from the Bay has done nothing for Mac's stroppy attitude.
While Dean and Mac's ex-boyfriend Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) were seriously worried something terrible had happened to her, she quickly gets annoyed with the fellas fussing around her.
Mac is less-than-impressed when she finds former employee Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) has been helping to run her restaurant Salt during her absence.
After Mac sends Ryder packing from the restaurant, Dean continues to hassle her to get her act together.
When Dean refuses to leave Salt until Mac has heard him out, she calls on Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) to boot her own brother off the premises!
John Palmer (Shane Withington) is questioned by Cash about his connection to conwoman Susie McAllister.
John is still reeling from the news about Susie's death.
He's recently been exchanging text messages with Susie, hoping to meet her in person and confront her about all the money she stole.
But John's in for a surprise when Cash believes he has been texting SOMEONE who doesn't appear to be Susie. WHAT is going on?
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is not impressed with her boyfriend Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) cold attitude towards the news about about Susie McAllister's death.
But then again, the fake estate agent did con the couple out of $90,000!
Just as the couple get into another argument about Susie and the current state of their shaky relationship, Cash arrives on the doorstep of the Morgan house.
Cash is particularly curious about Justin's hostile attitude towards Susie and takes him in for police questioning.
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
