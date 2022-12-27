Home and Away spoilers: Will Felicity Newman BREAK-UP with Tane?

Felicity Newman faces heartbreak when fiance Tane announces their wedding is OFF on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) may be about to lose her man, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Tane senses Felicity is trying to avoid any kind of talk about their engagement and wedding plans.



Put on the spot, Felicity is forced to admit she is feeling under pressure over the speed at which everything is happening.



Tane reels from the revelation.



But there's worse to come...



When Tane sees some of the marriage proposal footage that local band, Lyrik, are featuring in their new music video, he makes a devastating discovery...



Tane confronts Felicity with the video evidence and questions whether she really wants to get married!



Felicity is unable to give Tane the answer he is looking for... and so he announces that their wedding is OFF!



Could this be the end of the couple's relationship too?

Tane is heartbroken when he discovers the truth about Felicity on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Everybody is worried about Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) after her sudden departure from Summer Bay.



Nobody knows where she has gone... or if she will return?



Marilyn's friends and family fear that she is still blaming herself for everything that happened with her vengeful long-lost daughter, Heather Fraser, who is now in Police custody.



But Marilyn's ex-husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington) refuses to sit around doing nothing.



He marches down to the Police Station and announces he wants to report Marilyn as a missing person, putting pressure on copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) to investigate her whereabouts!

Marilyn fled Summer Bay in the aftermath of Heather's hostage horror on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and his girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), are thrilled when Lyrik's first music video is released online and becomes an instant hit!



However, Kirby's bubble is burst when she unexpectedly receives a message from her ex-boyfriend and former lead singer, Bob Forsyth...



Will Kirby secretly be tempted to reconnect with Bob?

Lyrik's music video shoot becomes a HIT success on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5