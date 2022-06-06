Home and Away spoilers: Will Felicity Newman report PK to the police?

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) remains suspicious of mystery man, Peter 'PK' King (Ryan Johnson) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



PK, an associate of Poker player, Nathan Silva (Ryan Panizza), has breezed into town to try and convince Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) to host some high-end Poker games at her restaurant, Salt.



Still desperate for cash, Mackenzie appears to have been won over by PK.



But Salt employee, Felicity, is worried that they know nothing about PK.



What if he's an undercover cop and ends up busting them all for the previous illegal gambling nights held at Salt?



As plans get underway for the next Poker night at Salt, Felicity is furious when she finds out PK wants her banned from the next event.



He's done some snooping and discovered Felicity is the sister of Summer Bay policeman, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).



PK doesn't want to endanger any of the players by having the sister of a cop present



Angry that she is being banned from attending the Poker nights that she helped get up and running, Felicity confronts PK.



But when he refuses to back down, Felicity storms off to Yabbie Creek Police Station in search of Cash!



Is Felicity going to ask Cash to investigate PK, and risk blowing the lid on Mackenzie's illegal after-hours activities?

Felicity shares her suspicions about PK with her boyfriend Tane on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Mackenzie has a whole lot of other stuff on her mind too.



Salt is down a barman now that Ryder Jackson has left the Bay to work on a cruise ship.



Plus, Mackenzie's boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) was just involved in a SHOCK car crash.



Hospital doctor Logan is already back on his feet.



But Mackenzie suspects he may not be coping as well as he is making out.



Is she right?



READ MORE! Home and Away star Emily Weir teases major upcoming drama on the Aussie soap...



Logan had a near-miss after being involved in a car crash on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

In the wake of Ryder's departure from the Stewart house, Roo (Georgie Parker) suddenly seems more worried about her mum, Martha's (Belinda Giblin) health.



Family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) points out to Roo that Martha seems to be on the mend.



She's even been up and dancing with husband, Alf (Ray Meagher).



Even Alf has to agree that Roo's positivity program has worked wonders for Martha.



But when Roo suggests that they contact the transplant coordinator at the hospital, and see if there's still a chance the planned kidney transplant can go ahead, Martha suddenly seems to want to avoid the issue.



What's going on?

Is Martha avoiding her health troubles on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR