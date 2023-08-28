Home and Away spoilers: Will Felicity Newman STEAL money?
Airs Wednesday 6 September 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) and her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), are running out of time to find $10,000 to pay the MYSTERY blackmailer on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The blackmailer is demanding the money in exchange for his silence.
Otherwise, he will release video footage from the night of Felicity's sexual assault for everybody to see...
Tane thinks it's time they got Felicity's policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), involved.
But Felicity continues to swear Tane to secrecy.
She is determined to find a way to raise $10,000 and pay-off the blackmailer.
But gym boss Tane and Salt co-owner Felicity realise it would be risky to get "creative" with the account books at their respective workplaces.
With the clock ticking, will Felicity be tempted to STEAL some cash from the open till at Salt?
There is BIG excitement over the release of Lyrik's debut album.
After some successful (but drama filled!) recording sessions, guitarist Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is busy mixing the tracks.
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is back on board as the band's manager.
Now the band need a launch event.
Remi and Justin both have big plans to announce the NEW music to the world.
But WHICH Summer Bay resident isn't happy when the fellas reject their suggestion for a venue for the album launch party?
John Palmer (Shane Withington) and his ex-wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), return from the city after attending the wedding of their son, Jett.
But John is immediately filled with guilt when friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) confides that the beach house has been so quiet without houseguest John around.
She has missed him and lined-up multiple dinners for them together this week!
Perhaps it's time for John to come clean and admit to Irene that he's ready to move back into his own place?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.