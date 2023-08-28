Home and Away spoilers: Will Felicity Newman STEAL money?

Felicity Newman may resort to desperate measures to pay her blackmailer on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) and her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), are running out of time to find $10,000 to pay the MYSTERY blackmailer on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The blackmailer is demanding the money in exchange for his silence.



Otherwise, he will release video footage from the night of Felicity's sexual assault for everybody to see...



Tane thinks it's time they got Felicity's policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), involved.



But Felicity continues to swear Tane to secrecy.



She is determined to find a way to raise $10,000 and pay-off the blackmailer.



But gym boss Tane and Salt co-owner Felicity realise it would be risky to get "creative" with the account books at their respective workplaces.



With the clock ticking, will Felicity be tempted to STEAL some cash from the open till at Salt?

How far will Felicity go to pay-off the blackmailer on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

There is BIG excitement over the release of Lyrik's debut album.



After some successful (but drama filled!) recording sessions, guitarist Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is busy mixing the tracks.



Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is back on board as the band's manager.



Now the band need a launch event.



Remi and Justin both have big plans to announce the NEW music to the world.



But WHICH Summer Bay resident isn't happy when the fellas reject their suggestion for a venue for the album launch party?

Remi has BIG plans for the launch of Lyrik's debut album on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) and his ex-wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), return from the city after attending the wedding of their son, Jett.



But John is immediately filled with guilt when friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) confides that the beach house has been so quiet without houseguest John around.



She has missed him and lined-up multiple dinners for them together this week!



Perhaps it's time for John to come clean and admit to Irene that he's ready to move back into his own place?

Is John about to break Irene's heart on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

