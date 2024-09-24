Home and Away spoilers: Will Felicity SURVIVE?

There's devastating news for Cash after sister Felicity is rushed to hospital on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is rushed to Northern District Hospital after her sudden collapse during her brother Cash's (Nicholas Cartwright) engagement party with Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



WHAT is wrong with Felicity?



Moments earlier, she had been full of life at the party where she enjoyed a moment with her ex-husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).

At the hospital, doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is the bearer of some very bad news...



Felicity has had a brain aneurysm.



If she survives, she could have irreversible brain damage...



As copper Cash slips into professional mode, he seems to be masking his fears and emotions.



Suddenly, the situation takes a turn for the worse, leaving Cash feeling overwhelmed and scared for his sister's life...

Bree has some very BAD news for Cash and Eden on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane and Felicity had finally made peace, despite the way their marriage ended.



But now Tane is unsure of his place, while his ex-wife's life hangs in the balance in hospital.



In the middle of the EMERGENCY situation, Tane unexpectedly excuses himself and leaves the hospital.



Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is surprised when her housemate Tane returns home.



Tane admits that he feels like he doesn't belong at the hospital.



It's too hard for him to see the woman he still loves in such a critical condition...



Will Mackenzie and boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), convince Tane to return to the hospital before it's too late?

Tane reels from the terrible turn of events on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5