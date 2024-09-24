Home and Away spoilers: Will Felicity SURVIVE?
Airs Monday 30 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is rushed to Northern District Hospital after her sudden collapse during her brother Cash's (Nicholas Cartwright) engagement party with Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
WHAT is wrong with Felicity?
Moments earlier, she had been full of life at the party where she enjoyed a moment with her ex-husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
At the hospital, doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is the bearer of some very bad news...
Felicity has had a brain aneurysm.
If she survives, she could have irreversible brain damage...
As copper Cash slips into professional mode, he seems to be masking his fears and emotions.
Suddenly, the situation takes a turn for the worse, leaving Cash feeling overwhelmed and scared for his sister's life...
Tane and Felicity had finally made peace, despite the way their marriage ended.
But now Tane is unsure of his place, while his ex-wife's life hangs in the balance in hospital.
In the middle of the EMERGENCY situation, Tane unexpectedly excuses himself and leaves the hospital.
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is surprised when her housemate Tane returns home.
Tane admits that he feels like he doesn't belong at the hospital.
It's too hard for him to see the woman he still loves in such a critical condition...
Will Mackenzie and boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), convince Tane to return to the hospital before it's too late?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.