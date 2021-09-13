'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Jasmine Delaney forgive Cash?

Jasmine Delaney comes to the rescue of copper Cash after he gets injured on Home and Away.

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) is not too impressed by copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) at the moment on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Summer Bay's newest law enforcer blew his chance to score a date with Jasmine, after he snooped into her tragic past with late husband Robbo.



But you can't blame a guy for trying!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cash gets his touch football team off the ground and convinces Jasmine to get involved.



But when one of the other players bumps into Cash, he falls to the ground and appears to have sprained his ankle.



Hospital nurse Jasmine comes to the rescue.



But will Cash blow his chances with Jasmine (again!) when she realises he's faking his injury?

Jasmine was furious when policeman Cash snooped into her past on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) does his best to cheer-up his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).



Chloe is still heartbroken over the terrible turn of events that led to her mum Mia (Anna Samson) suffering a miscarriage.



As Ryder keeps fussing around Chloe, he is in for a surprise when he discovers what she really wants to do to take her mind off all the drama at the Parata house...

Ryder is determined to support Chloe in her time of need on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Everyone is curious as Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) gathers husband Alf (Ray Meagher) and daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) for a mystery meeting at the Diner.



Martha invites both Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) to join the discussion.



Martha reveals she wants to create a fundraising event for mental health awareness after all the drama that she and son Kieran Baldivis went through.



Everyone pitches in with ideas for the fundraiser.

Martha announces her plans for a fundraiser for mental health awareness on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is down-in-the-dumps over the news that Summer Bay Auto is being sold.



Justin and his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) have learned they won't be getting back the money that conwoman Susie McAllister stole anytime soon.



So they don't have the option of buying the business themselves.



Which means garage boss Justin could soon be out of a job.



Or does it?



Justin and Leah are both in for a surprise when family friend John Palmer (Shane Withington) offers to buy the garage!

John offers to buy Summer Bay Auto on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.